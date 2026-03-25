Caterpillar: CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation. built by Alice. Core capabilities include Scan AI skill files and directories for security threats, Detect dangerous or excessive permission requests, Identify data exfiltration behaviors in skills..

DeTaSECURE Secure AI Agents: AI agent security platform for Web3 with audits and breach prevention. built by DeTaSECURE. Core capabilities include AI agent security audits, Firewall deployment, Behavior testing..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.