Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents: Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement. built by Capsule Security. Core capabilities include Agentless AI agent discovery across home-grown, SaaS, and endpoint environments, Agent Security Graph mapping agent-tool-data relationships at runtime, Real-time observability into agent actions, decisions, and execution paths..

Caterpillar: CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation. built by Alice. Core capabilities include Scan AI skill files and directories for security threats, Detect dangerous or excessive permission requests, Identify data exfiltration behaviors in skills..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.