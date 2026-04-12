Agent Vault is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Ntur AI. Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Capsule Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents at scale need Agent Vault's cryptographically enforced tool execution and immutable audit trails, because agent-generated decisions leave traditional access controls behind. The platform's zero-trust agent-to-agent communication and post-quantum cryptography support address NIST PR.AA and PR.DS in ways purpose-built for agentic systems, not bolted onto legacy IAM. Skip this if your agents are still in sandbox testing or you're treating agentic security as a future problem; Agent Vault assumes you're already running agents in production and need forensic proof of what they did.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Vault vs Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..
Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents: Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement. built by Capsule Security. Core capabilities include Agentless AI agent discovery across home-grown, SaaS, and endpoint environments, Agent Security Graph mapping agent-tool-data relationships at runtime, Real-time observability into agent actions, decisions, and execution paths..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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