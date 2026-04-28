AI Shield M99 is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Red Specter Security. Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Capsule Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
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AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
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Common questions about comparing AI Shield M99 vs Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents for your agentic ai security needs.
AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..
Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents: Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement. built by Capsule Security. Core capabilities include Agentless AI agent discovery across home-grown, SaaS, and endpoint environments, Agent Security Graph mapping agent-tool-data relationships at runtime, Real-time observability into agent actions, decisions, and execution paths..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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