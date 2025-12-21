Calypso AI Inference Platform: Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring. built by CalypsoAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Model-agnostic support for any LLM, Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability testing, Real-time adaptive protection at inference..

Cranium Arena: AI red teaming platform for internal and third-party AI supply chain security. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated AI red-teaming via agentic simulations, Third-party and vendor AI model assessments, Continuous vulnerability reporting and monitoring..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.