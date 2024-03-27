BZAR is a free network detection and response tool. Corelight Investigator is a commercial network detection and response tool by Corelight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams already running Zeek will find BZAR's value in its ATT&CK-aligned detection logic without the licensing cost of commercial NDR platforms. The 622 GitHub stars and free deployment model mean you're getting detection tuning from practitioners who've actually hunted in Zeek logs. BZAR prioritizes detection over response; you'll need a separate workflow to act on the notices it raises, so it's a poor fit for teams expecting their NDR tool to handle investigation and containment.
Security teams investigating encrypted traffic and multi-cloud network threats will get the most from Corelight Investigator because it analyzes encrypted flows without decryption and deploys sensors across hybrid infrastructure without forcing architectural changes. The platform covers 80+ application identifiers and includes ICS/OT protocol monitoring, addressing detection gaps that most NDR tools leave open. Skip this if your priority is automated response and playbook execution; Corelight prioritizes investigation and Tier 1 triage over containment workflows.
A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices
SaaS-based NDR platform for threat investigation and Tier 1 workflows
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Common questions about comparing BZAR vs Corelight Investigator for your network detection and response needs.
BZAR: A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices..
Corelight Investigator: SaaS-based NDR platform for threat investigation and Tier 1 workflows. built by Corelight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zeek-based network traffic monitoring, Suricata IDS integration, Smart PCAP selective packet capture..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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