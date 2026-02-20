Abusix Guardian Ops: Network abuse management platform for ISPs to automate abuse case handling. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated abuse case workflow management, Network reputation monitoring and protection, Reduction of mean time to resolution (MTTR) for security incidents..

Corelight Investigator: SaaS-based NDR platform for threat investigation and Tier 1 workflows. built by Corelight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zeek-based network traffic monitoring, Suricata IDS integration, Smart PCAP selective packet capture..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.