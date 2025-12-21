Absolute Insights for Network is a commercial network detection and response tool by Absolute. Corelight Investigator is a commercial network detection and response tool by Corelight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple networks will find Absolute Insights for Network essential for visibility into device behavior where traditional perimeter controls fail. The tamper-proof Windows client and cross-platform coverage (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android) catches data exfiltration and man-in-the-middle attacks that flow-based NDR misses, with explicit support for ZTNA policy enforcement visibility. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; Absolute excels at continuous monitoring and threat detection but leaves response workflows to your existing playbooks.
Security teams investigating encrypted traffic and multi-cloud network threats will get the most from Corelight Investigator because it analyzes encrypted flows without decryption and deploys sensors across hybrid infrastructure without forcing architectural changes. The platform covers 80+ application identifiers and includes ICS/OT protocol monitoring, addressing detection gaps that most NDR tools leave open. Skip this if your priority is automated response and playbook execution; Corelight prioritizes investigation and Tier 1 triage over containment workflows.
Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance
SaaS-based NDR platform for threat investigation and Tier 1 workflows
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Insights for Network vs Corelight Investigator for your network detection and response needs.
Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..
Corelight Investigator: SaaS-based NDR platform for threat investigation and Tier 1 workflows. built by Corelight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zeek-based network traffic monitoring, Suricata IDS integration, Smart PCAP selective packet capture..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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