Bubblewrap is a free container security tool. CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05 is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams running unprivileged container workloads on Linux will benefit from Bubblewrap's lightweight setuid approach, which eliminates the attack surface of running a full container runtime as root. The tool has 6,123 GitHub stars and is actively maintained, making it a proven choice for developers and smaller ops teams who need containment without the complexity of Docker or Podman. Skip this if your org requires a feature-complete runtime with image management, networking, or orchestration built in; Bubblewrap solves one problem well and leaves the rest to you.
CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05
DevOps teams building lightweight container images will find real value here because Alpine's minimal footprint makes CVE scanning faster and more actionable than bloated base images. The MultiStage build integration catches vulnerabilities at compile time rather than runtime, cutting the feedback loop from hours to minutes. Skip this if your infrastructure runs Docker older than 17.05 or if you need runtime vulnerability detection alongside build-time scanning; this tool is strictly left-of-shift.
A setuid implementation of user namespaces that enables running unprivileged containers without root privileges as a secure alternative to traditional container runtimes.
A Docker MultiStage build implementation that integrates CVE scanning into Alpine Linux container builds using Docker 17.05's build-time vulnerability assessment capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Bubblewrap vs CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05 for your container security needs.
Bubblewrap: A setuid implementation of user namespaces that enables running unprivileged containers without root privileges as a secure alternative to traditional container runtimes..
CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05: A Docker MultiStage build implementation that integrates CVE scanning into Alpine Linux container builds using Docker 17.05's build-time vulnerability assessment capabilities..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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