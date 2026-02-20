Bubblewrap

Teams running unprivileged container workloads on Linux will benefit from Bubblewrap's lightweight setuid approach, which eliminates the attack surface of running a full container runtime as root. The tool has 6,123 GitHub stars and is actively maintained, making it a proven choice for developers and smaller ops teams who need containment without the complexity of Docker or Podman. Skip this if your org requires a feature-complete runtime with image management, networking, or orchestration built in; Bubblewrap solves one problem well and leaves the rest to you.