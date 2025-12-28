BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..

BSG Web Application Pentester Training: Online web app pentesting training program with certification exam. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Live online classes via Zoom with recorded sessions, Interactive online labs for practical assignments, OWASP Top 10 coverage..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.