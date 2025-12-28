Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is a commercial secure code training tool by BSG. BSG Web Application Pentester Training is a commercial secure code training tool by BSG. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need developer security training that doesn't require a six-month rollout, and BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training compresses SDL fundamentals into four three-hour sessions built on OWASP SAMM, covering OWASP Top 10, threat modeling, and supply chain security with live trainer support. The curriculum explicitly addresses NIST PR.AT awareness and training alongside PR.PS platform security principles, meaning developers leave understanding both what to build and why it matters. Skip this if your organization has mature threat modeling practices already embedded in your SDLC or if you need post-training code review automation; BSG is training-first, not tooling-first.
BSG Web Application Pentester Training
Teams building internal pentesting capability or needing to upskill developers on real attack patterns will find BSG Web Application Pentester Training valuable for its hands-on lab structure and Burp Suite integration; the eight-lesson OWASP Top 10 curriculum with recorded sessions means learners can move at their own pace while still getting live instructor access. The final certification exam ties to actual pentest reporting, which bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and client-ready deliverables. Skip this if you're a large enterprise looking for an LMS that integrates with your existing training infrastructure or need audit trails for compliance; BSG's Discord-based support and smaller team size mean less enterprise process overhead.
Application security training course for software developers covering SDL
Online web app pentesting training program with certification exam
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Common questions about comparing BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training vs BSG Web Application Pentester Training for your secure code training needs.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..
BSG Web Application Pentester Training: Online web app pentesting training program with certification exam. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Live online classes via Zoom with recorded sessions, Interactive online labs for practical assignments, OWASP Top 10 coverage..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training differentiates with Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training. BSG Web Application Pentester Training differentiates with Live online classes via Zoom with recorded sessions, Interactive online labs for practical assignments, OWASP Top 10 coverage.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is developed by BSG. BSG Web Application Pentester Training is developed by BSG. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training integrates with OWASP Threat Dragon, PortSwigger Web Security Academy, OWASP Secure Flag, Microsoft Elevation of Privilege. BSG Web Application Pentester Training integrates with Zoom, YouTube, Discord, Burp Suite. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training and BSG Web Application Pentester Training serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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