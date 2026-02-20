Development teams that need secure coding training mapped directly to audit requirements should pick Avatao Compliance Training; it maps hands-on exercises to ISO 27001, PCI DSS v4.0, SOC 2, NIS2, FedRAMP, and NIST SP 800-53 controls, so compliance evidence is built into training completion rather than bolted on after. The 20 exercises span OWASP Top 10 and real code in six languages, completing in 2–3 hours per developer. Skip this if your org needs awareness training for non-technical staff or security posture scanning; Avatao is purely developer-focused and assumes some baseline coding knowledge.

BSG Web Application Pentester Training

Teams building internal pentesting capability or needing to upskill developers on real attack patterns will find BSG Web Application Pentester Training valuable for its hands-on lab structure and Burp Suite integration; the eight-lesson OWASP Top 10 curriculum with recorded sessions means learners can move at their own pace while still getting live instructor access. The final certification exam ties to actual pentest reporting, which bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and client-ready deliverables. Skip this if you're a large enterprise looking for an LMS that integrates with your existing training infrastructure or need audit trails for compliance; BSG's Discord-based support and smaller team size mean less enterprise process overhead.