BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture: BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications..

DenyHosts: DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.