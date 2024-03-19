BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture: BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications..

Cybermerc Aushield Protect: Network security solution for SMBs with behavioral intrusion detection. built by Cybermerc. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Ransomware protection, Intellectual property theft protection, Personal identifiable information protection..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.