BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing: Continuous AppSec testing platform with zero-touch provisioning for CI/CD. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include Zero Touch Provisioning for CI/CD integration without pipeline modification, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability scanning, CVE detection in open source libraries..

PR Reviews: AI-powered automated security code reviews for pull requests. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Automated security code reviews for pull requests, Secrets and credential detection, Infrastructure as Code misconfiguration detection..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.