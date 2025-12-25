BoostSecurity ASPM: ASPM platform for monitoring and hardening app security across SDLC. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include Queryable inventory of software pipeline components, Automated discovery of GitHub apps, CI plugins, and developer accounts, Risk prioritization based on exploitability context..

Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform: Consolidated SaaS platform replacing legacy AppSec tools with CI/CD-integrated security. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Consolidation of SCA, SAST, DAST, vulnerability management, and CSPM into a single platform, CI/CD pipeline integration for automated security scans, Security analytics for behavior and activity-based risk detection..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.