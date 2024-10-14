Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. BoostSecurity ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by BoostSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams responsible for supply chain risk will find BoostSecurity ASPM's queryable inventory of CI/CD components and automated discovery across GitHub, plugins, and developer accounts genuinely useful for closing visibility gaps that spreadsheets cannot scale to. The tool maps runtime and build environments together to surface exploitability context, which matters more than raw vulnerability counts when you're triaging across dozens of repositories. This is explicitly not for teams that need vulnerability scanning to replace their existing SAST/DAST tools; BoostSecurity sits upstream, answering what should be scanned and by whom, not replacing the scanners themselves.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
ASPM platform for monitoring and hardening app security across SDLC
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs BoostSecurity ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
BoostSecurity ASPM: ASPM platform for monitoring and hardening app security across SDLC. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include Queryable inventory of software pipeline components, Automated discovery of GitHub apps, CI plugins, and developer accounts, Risk prioritization based on exploitability context..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection. BoostSecurity ASPM differentiates with Queryable inventory of software pipeline components, Automated discovery of GitHub apps, CI plugins, and developer accounts, Risk prioritization based on exploitability context.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. BoostSecurity ASPM is developed by BoostSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform integrates with Azure DevOps. BoostSecurity ASPM integrates with GitHub. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido All in one Security platform and BoostSecurity ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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