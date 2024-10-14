Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..

BoostSecurity ASPM: ASPM platform for monitoring and hardening app security across SDLC. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include Queryable inventory of software pipeline components, Automated discovery of GitHub apps, CI plugins, and developer accounts, Risk prioritization based on exploitability context..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.