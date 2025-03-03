Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro AI SAST is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. BoostSecurity ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by BoostSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in application risk backlogs will see the clearest ROI from Apiiro AI SAST because its Risk Graph connects code findings to runtime behavior, letting you ignore the noise and fix what actually matters. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles inventory, risk prioritization, and supply chain visibility without bolting on three separate tools. Skip this if your developers won't tolerate pull request friction or if you need deep integration with homegrown CI/CD systems; Apiiro's guardrails assume modern DevOps workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams responsible for supply chain risk will find BoostSecurity ASPM's queryable inventory of CI/CD components and automated discovery across GitHub, plugins, and developer accounts genuinely useful for closing visibility gaps that spreadsheets cannot scale to. The tool maps runtime and build environments together to surface exploitability context, which matters more than raw vulnerability counts when you're triaging across dozens of repositories. This is explicitly not for teams that need vulnerability scanning to replace their existing SAST/DAST tools; BoostSecurity sits upstream, answering what should be scanned and by whom, not replacing the scanners themselves.
ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation
ASPM platform for monitoring and hardening app security across SDLC
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro AI SAST vs BoostSecurity ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..
BoostSecurity ASPM: ASPM platform for monitoring and hardening app security across SDLC. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include Queryable inventory of software pipeline components, Automated discovery of GitHub apps, CI plugins, and developer accounts, Risk prioritization based on exploitability context..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro AI SAST differentiates with Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection. BoostSecurity ASPM differentiates with Queryable inventory of software pipeline components, Automated discovery of GitHub apps, CI plugins, and developer accounts, Risk prioritization based on exploitability context.
Apiiro AI SAST is developed by Apiiro. BoostSecurity ASPM is developed by BoostSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro AI SAST integrates with SAST tools, SCA tools, CSPM tools, Runtime API security tools, Bug bounty programs and 3 more. BoostSecurity ASPM integrates with GitHub. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apiiro AI SAST and BoostSecurity ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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