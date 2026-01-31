BlueCat Edge: DNS-layer security solution for threat detection and policy enforcement. built by BlueCat Networks. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include DNS-layer threat detection and blocking, Policy enforcement at DNS query level, Real-time threat feed integration..

Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments: Service that identifies network blind spots and unmanaged nodes. built by Clear Infosec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network blind spot identification, Unmanaged node detection, Network weakness detection..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.