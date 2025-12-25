13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE is a commercial network detection and response tool by 13 Layers. BlueCat Edge is a commercial network detection and response tool by BlueCat Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in false positives will get the most from 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE because it blocks malicious traffic before alerts fire, cutting alert fatigue at the source instead of adding another detection layer. The hybrid deployment model and zero trust architecture support mean you can integrate it into existing networks without the rip-and-replace lifecycle that kills NDR adoption. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics and threat hunting; 13 Layers prioritizes prevention and kill-chain disruption over investigative depth, which means less rich context for incident response teams that live in their SIEM.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting DNS-based intrusions will get real value from BlueCat Edge because it catches malicious domain queries at the DNS layer before they reach endpoints, cutting off entire attack chains before they execute. The tool's behavioral analytics and real-time threat feed integration hit hard on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you're not just blocking known bad domains but flagging suspicious query patterns that look like command-and-control traffic or data exfiltration. Skip this if your organization needs deep packet inspection or threat response beyond DNS; Edge is a detection and blocking tool, not a full network detection and response platform despite its subcategory classification.
NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated
DNS-layer security solution for threat detection and policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE vs BlueCat Edge for your network detection and response needs.
13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE: NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of malicious network traffic before alert generation, Disruption of cyber kill chain, Multiple deployment options (cloud, physical, hybrid)..
BlueCat Edge: DNS-layer security solution for threat detection and policy enforcement. built by BlueCat Networks. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include DNS-layer threat detection and blocking, Policy enforcement at DNS query level, Real-time threat feed integration..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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