Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Blindspot WAAP is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Blindspot. Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications will find Imperva WAF's automated policy creation and machine learning-based attack detection most valuable, especially when compliance logging matters; the tool ships in blocking mode from day one and handles GDPR and PCI DSS auditing without manual configuration overhead. The NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring strength reflects real-time rule updates paired with attack analytics that correlate alerts automatically, reducing noise that tanks adoption. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics and incident response; Imperva prioritizes detection and blocking over the recovery and analysis capabilities that enterprises with mature security operations often need.
WAAP with sidecar agent; no proxy, no SSL key exposure, sub-1ms decisions.
WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10 and other threats
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Common questions about comparing Blindspot WAAP vs Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Blindspot WAAP: WAAP with sidecar agent; no proxy, no SSL key exposure, sub-1ms decisions. built by Blindspot. Core capabilities include 35+ stage detection pipeline covering injection, bot, API, and business logic threats, Sidecar agent architecture: no inline proxy, SSL keys stay on customer infrastructure, Sub-1ms allow/block decisions via cloud engine analyzing request metadata..
Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF): WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10 and other threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Managed security rules with daily and real-time updates, Protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Machine learning-based attack pattern identification..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Blindspot WAAP differentiates with 35+ stage detection pipeline covering injection, bot, API, and business logic threats, Sidecar agent architecture: no inline proxy, SSL keys stay on customer infrastructure, Sub-1ms allow/block decisions via cloud engine analyzing request metadata. Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Managed security rules with daily and real-time updates, Protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Machine learning-based attack pattern identification.
Blindspot WAAP is developed by Blindspot. Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Blindspot WAAP integrates with Kubernetes (Helm chart), OpenAPI, GraphQL, gRPC. Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) integrates with Terraform. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Blindspot WAAP and Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover SQL Injection, XSS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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