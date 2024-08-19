Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..

Blindspot WAAP: WAAP with sidecar agent; no proxy, no SSL key exposure, sub-1ms decisions. built by Blindspot. Core capabilities include 35+ stage detection pipeline covering injection, bot, API, and business logic threats, Sidecar agent architecture: no inline proxy, SSL keys stay on customer infrastructure, Sub-1ms allow/block decisions via cloud engine analyzing request metadata..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.