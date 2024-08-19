Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications will find Imperva WAF's automated policy creation and machine learning-based attack detection most valuable, especially when compliance logging matters; the tool ships in blocking mode from day one and handles GDPR and PCI DSS auditing without manual configuration overhead. The NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring strength reflects real-time rule updates paired with attack analytics that correlate alerts automatically, reducing noise that tanks adoption. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics and incident response; Imperva prioritizes detection and blocking over the recovery and analysis capabilities that enterprises with mature security operations often need.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10 and other threats
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Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF): WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10 and other threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Managed security rules with daily and real-time updates, Protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Machine learning-based attack pattern identification..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai App & API Protector differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation. Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Managed security rules with daily and real-time updates, Protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Machine learning-based attack pattern identification.
Akamai App & API Protector is developed by Akamai. Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai App & API Protector integrates with Terraform, Postman. Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) integrates with Terraform. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai App & API Protector and Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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