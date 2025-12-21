Akamai Bot Manager: Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends..

Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF): WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10 and other threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Managed security rules with daily and real-time updates, Protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Machine learning-based attack pattern identification..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.