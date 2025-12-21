Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Bot Manager is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications from credential stuffing and account takeover will get the most from Akamai Bot Manager, particularly those needing bot scoring that actually separates malicious traffic from legitimate automation. The behavior analysis engine runs at the edge with API-first access for DevSecOps teams, meaning detection happens before traffic reaches your origin and integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if you're looking for a bot solution that also handles DDoS mitigation or if you need heavy customization of detection rules across highly fragmented bot populations; Akamai's strength is in the known-bot directory and anomaly detection, not building bespoke rulesets from scratch.
Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications will find Imperva WAF's automated policy creation and machine learning-based attack detection most valuable, especially when compliance logging matters; the tool ships in blocking mode from day one and handles GDPR and PCI DSS auditing without manual configuration overhead. The NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring strength reflects real-time rule updates paired with attack analytics that correlate alerts automatically, reducing noise that tanks adoption. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics and incident response; Imperva prioritizes detection and blocking over the recovery and analysis capabilities that enterprises with mature security operations often need.
Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs
WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10 and other threats
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Bot Manager vs Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai Bot Manager: Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends..
Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF): WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10 and other threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Managed security rules with daily and real-time updates, Protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Machine learning-based attack pattern identification..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Bot Manager differentiates with AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends. Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Managed security rules with daily and real-time updates, Protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Machine learning-based attack pattern identification.
Akamai Bot Manager is developed by Akamai. Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Bot Manager and Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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