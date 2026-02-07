Blaze Networks Blaze Screen is a commercial email security platforms tool by Blaze Networks Limited. Broadcom Symantec Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Broadcom. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs without dedicated security ops teams should pick Blaze Screen for its content disarm and reconstruction capability, which neutralizes malicious attachments before they reach inboxes, removing the need for manual threat hunting on every suspicious email. The sandbox detonation and real-time URL analysis stack covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, catching both known and unknown threats at scale. Skip this if your organization needs deep email forensics or extended incident response workflows; Blaze Screen is a filter-first tool, not an investigation platform.
Broadcom Symantec Email Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against BEC and ransomware campaigns will see the fastest ROI from Broadcom Symantec Email Security because its sandboxing and click-time URL protection catch threats that signature-based filters let through. The Office 365 clawback and remediation feature is rare in this category, letting you recall malicious messages across thousands of inboxes without manual intervention. Skip this if your organization needs equally strong outbound DLP controls or has already standardized on native Microsoft Defender for Office 365; Symantec's outbound monitoring is present but not its core strength.
Managed email filtering service with threat detection and spam prevention
Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments
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Common questions about comparing Blaze Networks Blaze Screen vs Broadcom Symantec Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
Blaze Networks Blaze Screen: Managed email filtering service with threat detection and spam prevention. built by Blaze Networks Limited. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Sandbox analysis for attachment detonation, Content disarm and reconstruction, Click protection with real-time URL analysis..
Broadcom Symantec Email Security: Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments. built by Broadcom. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multilayered defense against ransomware, spear phishing, and BEC attacks, Cloud-based and on-premises deployment options, Cloud-based sandboxing for advanced threat detection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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