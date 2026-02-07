Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform: AI-powered email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and ATO. built by CYQUEO. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI-based detection of email attacks, Protection against phishing and business email compromise, Account takeover detection and remediation..

Blaze Networks Blaze Screen: Managed email filtering service with threat detection and spam prevention. built by Blaze Networks Limited. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Sandbox analysis for attachment detonation, Content disarm and reconstruction, Click protection with real-time URL analysis..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.