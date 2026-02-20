BlackDice Halo

Telecom operators and ISPs protecting subscriber networks need BlackDice Halo because it's the only NDR platform built specifically for the carrier use case, detecting and blocking compromised devices in real time across both on-network and off-network locations. The BlackDice Retina console delivers network-wide threat visibility without requiring hardware replacement, and the AI-powered threat analysis maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions for continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you're a mid-market enterprise looking for endpoint-centric protection; Halo assumes you have network-scale visibility requirements and the infrastructure to operationalize its threat intelligence across thousands of subscriber devices.