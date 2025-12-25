13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE is a commercial network detection and response tool by 13 Layers. BlackDice Halo is a commercial network detection and response tool by BlackDice. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in false positives will get the most from 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE because it blocks malicious traffic before alerts fire, cutting alert fatigue at the source instead of adding another detection layer. The hybrid deployment model and zero trust architecture support mean you can integrate it into existing networks without the rip-and-replace lifecycle that kills NDR adoption. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics and threat hunting; 13 Layers prioritizes prevention and kill-chain disruption over investigative depth, which means less rich context for incident response teams that live in their SIEM.
Telecom operators and ISPs protecting subscriber networks need BlackDice Halo because it's the only NDR platform built specifically for the carrier use case, detecting and blocking compromised devices in real time across both on-network and off-network locations. The BlackDice Retina console delivers network-wide threat visibility without requiring hardware replacement, and the AI-powered threat analysis maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions for continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you're a mid-market enterprise looking for endpoint-centric protection; Halo assumes you have network-scale visibility requirements and the infrastructure to operationalize its threat intelligence across thousands of subscriber devices.
NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated
AI-powered network cybersecurity platform for telcos to protect subscribers.
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Common questions about comparing 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE vs BlackDice Halo for your network detection and response needs.
13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE: NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of malicious network traffic before alert generation, Disruption of cyber kill chain, Multiple deployment options (cloud, physical, hybrid)..
BlackDice Halo: AI-powered network cybersecurity platform for telcos to protect subscribers. built by BlackDice. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Operator console (BlackDice Retina) for full network threat visibility across routers, devices, and subscriber environments, Consumer mobile app (BlackDice Angel) for end-user threat management across connected devices, AI and machine learning engine (BlackDice IQ) for threat analysis and actionable insights..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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