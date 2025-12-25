13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE: NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of malicious network traffic before alert generation, Disruption of cyber kill chain, Multiple deployment options (cloud, physical, hybrid)..

BlackDice Halo: AI-powered network cybersecurity platform for telcos to protect subscribers. built by BlackDice. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Operator console (BlackDice Retina) for full network threat visibility across routers, devices, and subscriber environments, Consumer mobile app (BlackDice Angel) for end-user threat management across connected devices, AI and machine learning engine (BlackDice IQ) for threat analysis and actionable insights..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.