Abusix Guardian Ops: Network abuse management platform for ISPs to automate abuse case handling. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated abuse case workflow management, Network reputation monitoring and protection, Reduction of mean time to resolution (MTTR) for security incidents..

BlackDice Halo: AI-powered network cybersecurity platform for telcos to protect subscribers. built by BlackDice. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Operator console (BlackDice Retina) for full network threat visibility across routers, devices, and subscriber environments, Consumer mobile app (BlackDice Angel) for end-user threat management across connected devices, AI and machine learning engine (BlackDice IQ) for threat analysis and actionable insights..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.