Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches is a commercial cyber range training tool by Black Hills Information Security. BodgeIt Store is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running lean incident response programs will get the most from Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches because it forces realistic decision-making under uncertainty without the budget drain of full-scale simulations. A 30 to 60-minute session trains detection gaps and cross-functional communication across Detect and Respond functions, and the cooperative card mechanic actually surfaces the disagreements between security and ops that tabletops usually paper over. Skip this if your team needs recovery and resilience drills; the game prioritizes the investigation phase and leaves Recover function work to your runbooks.
Security teams building internal penetration testing programs for junior staff should pick BodgeIt Store because it's deliberately constrained to web application basics, which prevents trainees from getting lost in complexity before they understand HTTP request manipulation and common injection flaws. The 281 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community use in training environments, and the zero cost removes budgeting friction for programs still proving ROI on security training. Skip this if your team needs to simulate infrastructure attacks, cloud misconfigurations, or advanced post-exploitation scenarios; BodgeIt Store stays in the shallow end by design.
Cooperative incident response card game for tabletop exercises and IR training
Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing.
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Common questions about comparing Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches vs BodgeIt Store for your cyber range training needs.
Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches: Cooperative incident response card game for tabletop exercises and IR training. built by Black Hills Information Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 52-card Core Deck with Attack, Detection, and Inject cards, Four attack categories: Initial Compromise, Pivot & Escalate, Persistence, and C2 & Exfil, Cooperative gameplay for 2+ players with Incident Captain and Defender roles..
BodgeIt Store: Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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