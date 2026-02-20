Arc4dia Counter-APT Training is a commercial cyber range training tool by Arc4dia. BodgeIt Store is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with staff who hunt APT indicators or respond to advanced threats should choose Arc4dia Counter-APT Training for its instructor-led model built around tradecraft from practitioners with operational cyber intelligence experience, not theoretical frameworks. The multi-level curriculum runs from foundational reverse engineering and web security through force-on-force engagement scenarios, addressing the full NIST Awareness and Training function. Skip this if your team needs remote, self-paced training or lacks the operational maturity to absorb scenario-based instruction; the value comes from experienced instructors, not polish.
Security teams building internal penetration testing programs for junior staff should pick BodgeIt Store because it's deliberately constrained to web application basics, which prevents trainees from getting lost in complexity before they understand HTTP request manipulation and common injection flaws. The 281 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community use in training environments, and the zero cost removes budgeting friction for programs still proving ROI on security training. Skip this if your team needs to simulate infrastructure attacks, cloud misconfigurations, or advanced post-exploitation scenarios; BodgeIt Store stays in the shallow end by design.
Instructor-led training courses focused on counter-APT tactics and cyber defense.
Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing.
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Common questions about comparing Arc4dia Counter-APT Training vs BodgeIt Store for your cyber range training needs.
Arc4dia Counter-APT Training: Instructor-led training courses focused on counter-APT tactics and cyber defense. built by Arc4dia. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Instructor-led courses by practitioners with operational cyber intelligence experience, Multi-level curriculum from foundational labs to force-on-force scenarios, APT Tactics course..
BodgeIt Store: Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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