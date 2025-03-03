Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Signal™ is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Endor Labs Application Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Endor Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in open source vulnerabilities will get the most from Black Duck Signal™ because its AI actually flags risky dependencies before they hit production, not after. The platform covers ID.RA and GV.SC functions with equal weight, meaning you get both vulnerability detection and supply chain context in one workflow. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime application behavior; Black Duck Signal™ is built for left-shift scanning, not post-deployment monitoring.
Endor Labs Application Security
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing monorepos or legacy codebases will get the most from Endor Labs Application Security because its function-level reachability analysis actually eliminates noise by filtering out unreachable vulnerabilities in dependencies, not just flagging them. The 95-99% false positive reduction rate is concrete proof this works at scale, and the platform's coverage of ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across code, dependencies, and containers addresses supply chain risk systematically. Not for organizations that need rapid deployment of a point solution; Endor requires meaningful integration into CI/CD workflows and assumes you have complex dependency graphs worth analyzing deeply.
AI-powered application security platform for software development
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Signal™ vs Endor Labs Application Security for your software composition analysis needs.
Black Duck Signal™: AI-powered application security platform for software development. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered application security scanning, Open source security and risk analysis, Software composition analysis..
Endor Labs Application Security: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security. built by Endor Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered security analysis using multiple AI agents, Unified graph analysis across code, dependencies, and containers, Function-level reachability analysis for vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Signal™ differentiates with AI-powered application security scanning, Open source security and risk analysis, Software composition analysis. Endor Labs Application Security differentiates with AI-powered security analysis using multiple AI agents, Unified graph analysis across code, dependencies, and containers, Function-level reachability analysis for vulnerability detection.
Black Duck Signal™ is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Endor Labs Application Security is developed by Endor Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Signal™ and Endor Labs Application Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, DEVSECOPS, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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