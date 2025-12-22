Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Black Duck Signal™ is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Composition Analysis
Development teams shipping code fast need Aikido Software Composition Analysis because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by orders of magnitude, letting you fix what actually matters instead of drowning in noise. The tool catches silently patched vulnerabilities and malware in npm packages that standard SCA misses, and automated pull request remediation means your engineers spend minutes on fixes, not hours on triage. Skip this if your organization needs CSPM or infrastructure scanning; Aikido stays disciplined in the SCA lane and doesn't pretend to do everything.
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in open source vulnerabilities will get the most from Black Duck Signal™ because its AI actually flags risky dependencies before they hit production, not after. The platform covers ID.RA and GV.SC functions with equal weight, meaning you get both vulnerability detection and supply chain context in one workflow. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime application behavior; Black Duck Signal™ is built for left-shift scanning, not post-deployment monitoring.
SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware
AI-powered application security platform for software development
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Composition Analysis vs Black Duck Signal™ for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..
Black Duck Signal™: AI-powered application security platform for software development. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered application security scanning, Open source security and risk analysis, Software composition analysis..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests. Black Duck Signal™ differentiates with AI-powered application security scanning, Open source security and risk analysis, Software composition analysis.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is developed by Aikido Security. Black Duck Signal™ is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis and Black Duck Signal™ serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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