Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..

Black Duck Signal™: AI-powered application security platform for software development. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered application security scanning, Open source security and risk analysis, Software composition analysis..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.