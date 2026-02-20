Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. Endor Labs Application Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Endor Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams tasked with demonstrating supply chain compliance will find aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform valuable for one reason: it generates NTIA-compliant SBOMs from binaries and legacy code without requiring source access, which solves the real problem of inherited software that most competitors skip over. The platform supports multiple formats (SPDX, CycloneDX, SWID) and directly addresses regulatory demands under EO 14028 and NERC CIP-013, eliminating the manual SBOM work that drains compliance teams. This is less suited for organizations seeking deep vulnerability scoring or threat hunting; aDolus owns the "generate what regulators want" problem, not the "hunt what's dangerous in it" problem.
Endor Labs Application Security
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing monorepos or legacy codebases will get the most from Endor Labs Application Security because its function-level reachability analysis actually eliminates noise by filtering out unreachable vulnerabilities in dependencies, not just flagging them. The 95-99% false positive reduction rate is concrete proof this works at scale, and the platform's coverage of ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across code, dependencies, and containers addresses supply chain risk systematically. Not for organizations that need rapid deployment of a point solution; Endor requires meaningful integration into CI/CD workflows and assumes you have complex dependency graphs worth analyzing deeply.
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security
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Common questions about comparing aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform vs Endor Labs Application Security for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..
Endor Labs Application Security: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security. built by Endor Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered security analysis using multiple AI agents, Unified graph analysis across code, dependencies, and containers, Function-level reachability analysis for vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform differentiates with One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats. Endor Labs Application Security differentiates with AI-powered security analysis using multiple AI agents, Unified graph analysis across code, dependencies, and containers, Function-level reachability analysis for vulnerability detection.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is developed by aDolus Technology. Endor Labs Application Security is developed by Endor Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform and Endor Labs Application Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, SCA, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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