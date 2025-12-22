Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis
Mid-market and enterprise development teams shipping code in safety-critical or regulated industries should start with Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis; its support for ISO 26262 functional safety and AUTOSAR standards means compliance reporting is built in rather than bolted on afterward. The tool covers 22 languages across 200+ frameworks with severity-ranked issue prioritization, which matters when your backlog is deep. Skip this if your organization needs runtime defense or wants a single vendor handling both SAST and dependency scanning; Coverity is strongest in the analysis phase, not in protecting what's already deployed.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis: SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) differentiates with Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning. Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis differentiates with Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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