Adronite: AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis. built by Adronite. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization..

Corgea AI-Native SAST: AI-native SAST tool that finds and fixes code vulnerabilities using LLMs. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-powered static code analysis using large language models, Detection of business logic flaws and misconfigurations, Broken authentication vulnerability detection..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.