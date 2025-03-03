Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..

Vidoc SecureAI: Real-time vulnerability detection and automated fixing for AI-generated code. built by Vidoc Security Lab. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in AI-generated and human-written code, Automated vulnerability fixing with code suggestions, Deep codebase scanning to map service and dependency connections..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.