Adronite: AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis. built by Adronite. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization..

Vidoc SecureAI: Real-time vulnerability detection and automated fixing for AI-generated code. built by Vidoc Security Lab. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in AI-generated and human-written code, Automated vulnerability fixing with code suggestions, Deep codebase scanning to map service and dependency connections..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.