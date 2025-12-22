Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in
Development teams that want vulnerability findings before code reaches the repository will get real value from Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in; its SAST and SCA scanning embedded directly in VS Code, Visual Studio, and IntelliJ catches open source risks and dependency issues at write-time rather than in CI/CD gates. The integration with Black Duck Assist for AI-driven remediation guidance means developers actually fix issues instead of ignoring security warnings. Skip this if your org needs a centralized policy enforcement layer or platform-wide supply chain visibility across all repositories; Code Sight is a left-shift tool for individual developers, not a governance control point.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) differentiates with Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning. Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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