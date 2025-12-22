Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..

Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.