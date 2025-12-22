Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in
Development teams that want vulnerability findings before code reaches the repository will get real value from Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in; its SAST and SCA scanning embedded directly in VS Code, Visual Studio, and IntelliJ catches open source risks and dependency issues at write-time rather than in CI/CD gates. The integration with Black Duck Assist for AI-driven remediation guidance means developers actually fix issues instead of ignoring security warnings. Skip this if your org needs a centralized policy enforcement layer or platform-wide supply chain visibility across all repositories; Code Sight is a left-shift tool for individual developers, not a governance control point.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido AI Code Review differentiates with Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns. Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation.
Aikido AI Code Review is developed by Aikido Security. Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido AI Code Review integrates with Azure DevOps. Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in integrates with Black Duck Assist, Coverity, VS Code, Visual Studio, Eclipse and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido AI Code Review and Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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