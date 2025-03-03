Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..

Snyk DeepCode AI: AI-powered SAST tool for code vulnerability detection and automated fixing. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Hybrid AI code analysis combining symbolic and generative AI, Automated security fix generation with 80% accuracy, Support for 19+ programming languages..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.