Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..

Snyk DeepCode AI: AI-powered SAST tool for code vulnerability detection and automated fixing. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Hybrid AI code analysis combining symbolic and generative AI, Automated security fix generation with 80% accuracy, Support for 19+ programming languages..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.