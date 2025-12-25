Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. VicOne xZETA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by VicOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
Mid-market and enterprise automotive suppliers need VicOne xZETA because it's the only tool built explicitly for vehicle firmware vulnerability management without requiring source code access, a hard constraint in supplier relationships where OEMs won't share code. Binary analysis paired with automotive-specific threat intelligence and VVIR scoring means your team spends less time triaging generic CVEs and more time on what actually matters to vehicle security. Skip this if your organization treats automotive supply chain risk the same as software SaaS risk; the specificity here cuts both ways, and you'll miss value if you're not managing firmware or hardware components in vehicles.
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
Automotive vulnerability & SBOM management system for vehicle software security
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Black Duck SCA vs VicOne xZETA for your software composition analysis needs.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
VicOne xZETA: Automotive vulnerability & SBOM management system for vehicle software security. built by VicOne. Core capabilities include Binary analysis without source code access, SBOM generation with SPDX and CycloneDX export formats, Zero-day vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA differentiates with Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies. VicOne xZETA differentiates with Binary analysis without source code access, SBOM generation with SPDX and CycloneDX export formats, Zero-day vulnerability detection.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. VicOne xZETA is developed by VicOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA and VicOne xZETA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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