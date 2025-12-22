Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Composition Analysis
Development teams shipping code fast need Aikido Software Composition Analysis because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by orders of magnitude, letting you fix what actually matters instead of drowning in noise. The tool catches silently patched vulnerabilities and malware in npm packages that standard SCA misses, and automated pull request remediation means your engineers spend minutes on fixes, not hours on triage. Skip this if your organization needs CSPM or infrastructure scanning; Aikido stays disciplined in the SCA lane and doesn't pretend to do everything.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Composition Analysis vs Black Duck Black Duck SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests. Black Duck Black Duck SCA differentiates with Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is developed by Aikido Security. Black Duck Black Duck SCA is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis and Black Duck Black Duck SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, SBOM, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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