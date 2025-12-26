Bitsight Continuous Monitoring: Continuous monitoring platform for third-party cybersecurity risk assessment. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time third-party cybersecurity performance monitoring, Correlated risk vectors for ransomware and data breach prediction, Fourth-party risk management with automatic product discovery..

Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management: AI-accelerated third-party risk mgmt platform for vendor security oversight. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk assessments, Continuous monitoring of third-party security posture, AI-powered SOC 2 report summarization..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.