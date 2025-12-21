Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange: Email security for Microsoft Exchange servers with antispam and antimalware. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Multi-layer antispam and anti-phishing protection, Antivirus and antimalware scanning, Inbound and outbound email traffic filtering..

Blaze Networks Blaze Screen: Managed email filtering service with threat detection and spam prevention. built by Blaze Networks Limited. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Sandbox analysis for attachment detonation, Content disarm and reconstruction, Click protection with real-time URL analysis..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.