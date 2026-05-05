BinaryMist: Security consulting firm offering DevSecOps, pen testing, and SDLC security services. built by BinaryMist. Core capabilities include Development team security assessments (Security Teardown), Security implementation support for development teams, Security review and penetration testing of applications..

BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.