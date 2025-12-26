Beyond Identity RealityCheck: Prevents AI impersonation fraud in video calls/chats via device-bound passkeys. built by Beyond Identity. Core capabilities include User and device authentication using biometric proof and device-bound passkeys, Visual verification badges for authenticated participants, Tamperproof risk signals panel for monitoring participant status..

Contrails AI: AI-driven content moderation platform for detecting deepfakes and harmful content. built by Contrails AI. Core capabilities include Multi-modal detection across video, audio, images, and text, Deepfake detection, Harmful content classification and labeling..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.