Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Beyond Identity. Contrails AI is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Contrails AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams defending against deepfake and AI-impersonation attacks in video conferencing will find RealityCheck's device-bound passkey model genuinely difficult to bypass, since authentication is cryptographically tied to the endpoint itself rather than just the user account. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM strongly, meaning it locks down access at the authentication layer while maintaining continuous visibility into device posture and participant risk signals. Skip this if your organization rarely uses video calls for sensitive transactions or if you need passwordless auth that works across contractor devices you don't control; RealityCheck's strength is enforcing device compliance alongside identity verification, which creates friction for unmanaged endpoints.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams dealing with synthetic media threats across social platforms and user-generated content will get the most from Contrails AI because it detects deepfakes and harmful content simultaneously across video, audio, images, and text in one system, rather than forcing separate tools for each modality. SOC2 certification and bank-grade encryption confirm the infrastructure needed for regulated industries, and 24/7 automated monitoring with human-assisted labeling means you're not rebuilding detection logic from scratch. Skip this if you need mature incident response workflows or forensic analysis; Contrails AI prioritizes detection and classification over post-breach investigation, and a 10-person vendor means you're betting on smaller engineering depth than established competitors.
Prevents AI impersonation fraud in video calls/chats via device-bound passkeys
AI-driven content moderation platform for detecting deepfakes and harmful content
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Common questions about comparing Beyond Identity RealityCheck vs Contrails AI for your deepfake detection needs.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck: Prevents AI impersonation fraud in video calls/chats via device-bound passkeys. built by Beyond Identity. Core capabilities include User and device authentication using biometric proof and device-bound passkeys, Visual verification badges for authenticated participants, Tamperproof risk signals panel for monitoring participant status..
Contrails AI: AI-driven content moderation platform for detecting deepfakes and harmful content. built by Contrails AI. Core capabilities include Multi-modal detection across video, audio, images, and text, Deepfake detection, Harmful content classification and labeling..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck differentiates with User and device authentication using biometric proof and device-bound passkeys, Visual verification badges for authenticated participants, Tamperproof risk signals panel for monitoring participant status. Contrails AI differentiates with Multi-modal detection across video, audio, images, and text, Deepfake detection, Harmful content classification and labeling.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck is developed by Beyond Identity. Contrails AI is developed by Contrails AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck and Contrails AI serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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