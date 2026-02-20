authID Deepfake Protection: Biometric deepfake detection via liveness checks and injection attack prevention. built by authID. Core capabilities include Presentation attack detection (deepfake shown to camera), Injection attack detection (deepfake inserted into network or via virtual camera), Liveness detection to confirm live human presence..

Beyond Identity RealityCheck: Prevents AI impersonation fraud in video calls/chats via device-bound passkeys. built by Beyond Identity. Core capabilities include User and device authentication using biometric proof and device-bound passkeys, Visual verification badges for authenticated participants, Tamperproof risk signals panel for monitoring participant status..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.