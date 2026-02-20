Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
authID Deepfake Protection is a commercial deepfake detection tool by authID. Beyond Identity RealityCheck is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Beyond Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against deepfake-driven account takeover will get the most from authID Deepfake Protection because it catches both presentation attacks (deepfakes shown to camera) and injection attacks (deepfakes fed through virtual cameras or network streams), not just one. The 99% detection rate with a 1-in-1-billion false match rate on biometric verification means you're stopping synthetic identities without burning out your support team on false positives. Skip this if your organization needs a general-purpose liveness solution for every authentication scenario; authID is purpose-built for high-friction identity verification where deepfake risk justifies the added friction.
Security teams defending against deepfake and AI-impersonation attacks in video conferencing will find RealityCheck's device-bound passkey model genuinely difficult to bypass, since authentication is cryptographically tied to the endpoint itself rather than just the user account. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM strongly, meaning it locks down access at the authentication layer while maintaining continuous visibility into device posture and participant risk signals. Skip this if your organization rarely uses video calls for sensitive transactions or if you need passwordless auth that works across contractor devices you don't control; RealityCheck's strength is enforcing device compliance alongside identity verification, which creates friction for unmanaged endpoints.
Biometric deepfake detection via liveness checks and injection attack prevention.
Prevents AI impersonation fraud in video calls/chats via device-bound passkeys
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Common questions about comparing authID Deepfake Protection vs Beyond Identity RealityCheck for your deepfake detection needs.
authID Deepfake Protection: Biometric deepfake detection via liveness checks and injection attack prevention. built by authID. Core capabilities include Presentation attack detection (deepfake shown to camera), Injection attack detection (deepfake inserted into network or via virtual camera), Liveness detection to confirm live human presence..
Beyond Identity RealityCheck: Prevents AI impersonation fraud in video calls/chats via device-bound passkeys. built by Beyond Identity. Core capabilities include User and device authentication using biometric proof and device-bound passkeys, Visual verification badges for authenticated participants, Tamperproof risk signals panel for monitoring participant status..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
authID Deepfake Protection differentiates with Presentation attack detection (deepfake shown to camera), Injection attack detection (deepfake inserted into network or via virtual camera), Liveness detection to confirm live human presence. Beyond Identity RealityCheck differentiates with User and device authentication using biometric proof and device-bound passkeys, Visual verification badges for authenticated participants, Tamperproof risk signals panel for monitoring participant status.
authID Deepfake Protection is developed by authID. Beyond Identity RealityCheck is developed by Beyond Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
authID Deepfake Protection and Beyond Identity RealityCheck serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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