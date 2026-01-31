BetterCloud File Governance: File governance & access control automation for Google Workspace environments. built by BetterCloud. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Bulk file cleanup and unsharing from shared drives, Block sharing with private emails and compromised domains, Automated policy enforcement workflows..

Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS: AI-enabled DLP for Microsoft 365 and AI tools with context-aware detection. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-enabled detection for unstructured data in motion and at rest, Real-time protection for Microsoft Mail, SharePoint, Teams, Purview, and Copilot, Prevention of data leaks to large language models and AI tools..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.