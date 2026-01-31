BetterCloud File Governance is a commercial data loss prevention tool by BetterCloud. Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Bonfy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Google Workspace who need automated enforcement of file-sharing policies without manual intervention should start with BetterCloud File Governance. The tool excels at bulk remediation of overshared files and external sharing blocks, reducing the manual work that makes data governance programs fail at scale. This is a Google Workspace-specific play; if your organization runs primarily on Microsoft 365 or has hybrid cloud storage, the value proposition shrinks considerably.
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping Microsoft 365 and generative AI tools need Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS because it's the only DLP that detects sensitive data leaking into LLMs and AI assistants without rewriting your security workflows. It maps to NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring for both human and AI-generated content across Mail, Teams, SharePoint, and Copilot in real time, and ships with five major compliance templates out of the box. Skip this if your organization runs on Google Workspace or Slack as primary collaboration platforms; Bonfy's architecture is built around Microsoft's stack.
File governance & access control automation for Google Workspace environments
AI-enabled DLP for Microsoft 365 and AI tools with context-aware detection
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Common questions about comparing BetterCloud File Governance vs Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS for your data loss prevention needs.
BetterCloud File Governance: File governance & access control automation for Google Workspace environments. built by BetterCloud. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Bulk file cleanup and unsharing from shared drives, Block sharing with private emails and compromised domains, Automated policy enforcement workflows..
Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS: AI-enabled DLP for Microsoft 365 and AI tools with context-aware detection. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-enabled detection for unstructured data in motion and at rest, Real-time protection for Microsoft Mail, SharePoint, Teams, Purview, and Copilot, Prevention of data leaks to large language models and AI tools..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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